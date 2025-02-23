Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.30. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

