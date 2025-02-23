Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 15.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,441,000 after buying an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 19.5% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 262.5% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.