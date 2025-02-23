Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dover were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DOV opened at $200.43 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $161.19 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.60. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.