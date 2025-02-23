Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CNI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

