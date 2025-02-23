Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1,418.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

BG opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

