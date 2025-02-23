Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 794 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

HUSV opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

