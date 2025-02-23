D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

