D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,096 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPLD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,381,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,557,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 217,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 580,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

