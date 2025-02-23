Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

