Denver PWM LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Denver PWM LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

