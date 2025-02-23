Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

