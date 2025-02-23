Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.4% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.30 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

