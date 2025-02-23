Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $351,766,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 245,829 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,067,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $21,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $205.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.