Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.08 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.33 ($0.38), with a volume of 418,920 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Duke Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88. The company has a market capitalization of £125.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.96%.

Duke Capital Company Profile

