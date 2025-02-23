Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.08 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.33 ($0.38), with a volume of 418,920 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUKE
Duke Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Duke Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.96%.
Duke Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.