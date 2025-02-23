Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eaton were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $297.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.