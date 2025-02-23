Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,115 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,692 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,258,000 after buying an additional 1,472,789 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

