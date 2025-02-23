Energy Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Venus Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $16.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,786,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,338. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.79.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,636,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

