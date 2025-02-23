FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56. 1,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

FAT Brands Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.