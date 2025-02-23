Fisher Funds Management LTD Buys Shares of 67,300 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $255.77 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.00.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

