Fisher Funds Management LTD Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,089,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

