Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

