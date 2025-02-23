Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $404.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

