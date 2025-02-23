Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,141 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

