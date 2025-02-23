Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50,733 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $44,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.