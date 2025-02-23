Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75,672 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,672 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 105,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 659,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

