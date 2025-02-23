FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWS stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

