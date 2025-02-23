Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $103.63 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. This represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,112 shares of company stock worth $2,196,563. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.