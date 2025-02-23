Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,400 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,317,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,228.50. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,822.25. The trade was a 23.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

