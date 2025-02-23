InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

