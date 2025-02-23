Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 4,636 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $530.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $689,272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after buying an additional 209,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

