Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,151 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

