Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0703 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

