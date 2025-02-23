iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 159,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,891,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,943,000 after acquiring an additional 128,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

