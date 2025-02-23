JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $263,000 Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ARM were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $144.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.57. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

