KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $294,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

