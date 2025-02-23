Lansing Street Advisors Has $356,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 851,884 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,474,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.