LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $553,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

