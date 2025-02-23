LWM Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,543,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,631,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.