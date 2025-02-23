Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.