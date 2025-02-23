Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Issues Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Trading Up 11.3 %

OTCMKTS MAAL opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

