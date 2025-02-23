Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 4.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FedEx by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,445,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $253.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $239.07 and a one year high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.