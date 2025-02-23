Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 339,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. VanEck BDC Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

