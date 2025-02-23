Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

