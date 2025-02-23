New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 529,060 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NU were worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NU by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in NU by 104.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.