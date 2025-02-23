NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 43,196,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 44,732,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Macquarie cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $1,327,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

