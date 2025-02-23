Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 712 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,756,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $50.06 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.