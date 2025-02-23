Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

