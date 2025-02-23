Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.48 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 49,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.4 %

Morningstar stock opened at $322.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.54. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.56 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,738,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,431,929.28. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,546 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

