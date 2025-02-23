Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 23rd

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 84,670,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,960,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 93,146,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,225,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,720,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.40.

