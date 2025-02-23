Reviewing Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 1 1 3.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 100.22%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59% Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Cosmos Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.67 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.83 Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

